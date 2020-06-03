https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/500927-florida-sees-largest-daily-number-of-new-covid-19-cases-since-mid-april

On Wednesday, Florida saw its largest number of new cases of the coronavirus since mid-April as the state works to reopen its economy.

The Florida Department of Health announced the state has a total of 58,764 confirmed cases of the disease, a jump of 1,317 from the day before.

Wednesday’s total is Florida’s largest since April 17, when it had a daily total of 1,413 cases. Some 2,566 people have died from the virus in Florida.

More than half of the state’s cases are concentrated in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe counties in South Florida.

Testing has also steadily risen in Florida, which could contribute to the higher number of confirmed cases.

The Sunshine State, under Gov. Ron DeSantisRonald Dion DeSantisTrump asserts his power over Republicans Sunday shows preview: Leaders weigh in as country erupts in protest over George Floyd death The battle of two Cubas MORE (R), has begun a rapid reopening process, with a number of businesses permitted to now open their doors so long as they follow social distancing guidelines.

DeSantis came under intense scrutiny early on during the pandemic over what critics said was a delayed response in shuttering South Florida’s beaches, which attracted large numbers of partygoers as the virus first began to spread.

