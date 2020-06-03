https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/501058-fox-news-polls-trump-trails-biden-in-ohio-arizona-and-wisconsin

President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump says inviting Russia to G7 ‘a question of common sense’ Pentagon chief does not support invoking Insurrection Act Dershowitz: Does President Trump have power to declare martial law? MORE trails presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenPoll: Majority ‘sympathetic’ to protesters, disapprove of Trump’s response In a year like no other, we’ll hold the election of our lifetime The Hill’s Morning Report – Protesters’ defiance met with calls to listen MORE in Ohio, Wisconsin and Arizona, according to surveys from Fox News released Wednesday.

Trump won all three states in 2016, and few believed until recently that Ohio might be in play.

The Fox News poll of the Buckeye State found Biden at 45 percent and Trump at 43 percent, which is within the survey’s 3.5 percentage point margin of error.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump carried Ohio by 8 points in 2016, and most Democrats had abandoned any hope that the onetime presidential bellwether might be up for grabs in 2020.

The Trump campaign recently put money behind an ad campaign in Ohio in an effort to bolster the president’s standing there.

The survey found that voters in Ohio trust Trump over Biden on the economy by an 11-point margin. But voters trust Biden by 13 points on the issue of race relations, which has moved to the forefront amid the protests sweeping the nation following the death of George Floyd.

Biden also leads by 6 points on the question of who is better equipped to handle the coronavirus pandemic.

The Arizona poll found Biden leading Trump 46 percent to 42 percent.

Trump won Arizona by 4 points in 2016. The Grand Canyon State has only gone for the Democratic presidential nominee once in the past 70 years but it has become more purple since 2018, as suburban voters in the densely populated areas around Phoenix have gravitated away from the GOP.

ADVERTISEMENT

The survey also found Sen. Martha McSally Martha Elizabeth McSallyThe Hill’s Campaign Report: Minneapolis protests rock the nation Democrats gear up to hit GOP senators on DACA Pence names new press secretary MORE (R-Ariz.) trailing her Democratic challenger Mark Kelly by 13 points. In 2018, Kyrsten Sinema became the first Democratic senator from Arizona in more than two decades.

The Arizona Senate race is a critical contest that could determine the balance of power in the chamber as Democrats seek to win back a majority.

The final Fox News poll found Biden opening up a 9-point lead in Wisconsin, which Trump won only narrowly in 2016.

Trump was first GOP presidential candidate in decades to carry Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania. Democrats have been bullish about their chances of winning back Michigan and Pennsylvania, but many have been skeptical about their chances of winning back Wisconsin, with its predominantly white electorate.

The Wisconsin Fox News poll found Trump and Biden statistically tied on the economy, with Biden leading by double-digit margins on race relations and the pandemic.

The Fox News survey of 803 voters in Ohio was conducted between May 30 and June 2 and has a 3.5 percentage point margin of error. The survey of 801 Wisconsin has a 3.5 percentage point margin of error, and the survey of 1,002 Arizona voters has a 3 point margin of error.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

