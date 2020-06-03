http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/ooS-9zOfb9Q/

Glee star Lea Michele has lost a corporate sponsorship after her former co-star slammed her as racist, reacting to Michele’s recent social media post in support of Black Lives Matter.

Meal-kit company HelloFresh dropped Michele after one of her former co-stars Samantha Marie Ware blasted her Monday on Twitter. Ware suggested that the Michele is a hypocrite for sharing her support for Black Lives Matter.

“LMAO REMEMBER WHEN YOU MADE MY FIRST TELEVISON GIG A LIVING HELL?!?! CAUSE ILL NEVER FORGET,” said Ware to Michele. “I BELIEVE YOU TOLD EVERYONE THAT IF TOU HAD THE OPPORTUNITY YOU WOULD ‘SHIT IN MY WIG!’ AMONGST OTHER TRAUMATIC MICROAGRESSIONS THAT MADE ME QUESTION A CAREER IN HOLLYWOOD…”

LMAO REMEMBER WHEN YOU MADE MY FIRST TELEVISON GIG A LIVING HELL?!?! CAUSE ILL NEVER FORGET. I BELIEVE YOU TOLD EVERYONE THAT IF TOU HAD THE OPPORTUNITY YOU WOULD “SHIT IN MY WIG!” AMONGST OTHER TRAUMATIC MICROAGRESSIONS THAT MADE ME QUESTION A CAREER IN HOLLYWOOD… https://t.co/RkcaMBmtDA — SAMEYAAAAAA (@Sammie_Ware) June 2, 2020

Ware — who had appeared on season 6 of Glee with Michele — had been responding to a tweet by the actress, which read, “George Floyd did not deserve this. This was not an isolated incident and it must end. #BlackLivesMatter.”

George Floyd did not deserve this. This was not an isolated incident and it must end. #BlackLivesMatter — Lea Michele (@LeaMichele) May 29, 2020

HelloFresh appeared to react by terminating its relationship with Michele.

“HelloFresh does not condone racism nor discrimination of any kind,” tweeted the meal-kit company. “We are disheartened and disappointed to learn of the recent claims concerning Lea Michele. We take this very seriously, and have terminated our partnership with Lea Michele, effective immediately.”

HelloFresh does not condone racism nor discrimination of any kind. We are disheartened and disappointed to learn of the recent claims concerning Lea Michele. We take this very seriously, and have ended our partnership with Lea Michele, effective immediately. — HelloFresh US (@HelloFresh) June 2, 2020

Moreover, Ware was not the only former co-star to call Michele out on Twitter. Alex Newell, who also appeared on Glee, echoed Ware’s sentiments by posting a gif, captioned, “Get her Jade.”

“did somebody say cockroaches? because that’s what she used to refer to the background as on the set of glee,” added Jeanté Godlock, who acted on Glee as part of the ensemble cast. “but we grow up and we don’t stay background forever sooooo…”

did somebody say cockroaches? because that’s what she used to refer to the background as on the set of glee. but we grow up and we don’t stay background forever sooooo… — Jeanté Godlock (@jeantegodlock) June 2, 2020

A fourth former co-star — Dabier — also chimed in, sharing similar experiences.

“GIRL YOU WOULDNT LET ME SIT AT THE TABLE WITH THE OTHER CAST MEMBERS CAUSE ‘I DIDNT BELONG THERE,’” added Dabier. “FUCK YOU LEA.”

GIRL YOU WOULDNT LET ME SIT AT THE TABLE WITH THE OTHER CAST MEMBERS CAUSE “I DIDNT BELONG THERE” FUCK YOU LEA https://t.co/s4NoLdtqRs — Dabier (@OfficialDabier) June 2, 2020

Meanwhile, Glee star Amber Riley appeared to react to Ware’s tweet by posting gifs without comment.

On Wednesday, Michele issued an apology, claiming that while she doesn’t remember behaving that way toward her former co-stars, she “will be better in the future.”

“One of the most important lessons of the last few weeks is that we need to take the time to listen and learn about other people’s perspectives and any role we have played or anything we can do to help address the injustices that they face,” said Michele to PEOPLE.

“I am a couple of months from becoming a mother and I know I need to keep working to better myself and take responsibility for my actions, so that I can be a real role model for my child and so I can pass along my lessons and mistakes, so that they can learn from me,” she added. “I listened to these criticisms and I am learning and while I am very sorry, I will be better in the future from this experience.”

