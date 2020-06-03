https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/harvard-doctors-wear-face-mask-sex-avoid-catching-covid/

(THE COLLEGE FIX) — Think of it as a condom — for your face.

Three Harvard University-affiliated doctors have put out a paper advising health care providers on how to counsel their patients about safer sex amid the COVID-19 pandemic. One of the recommendations is to wear a mask if engaging in sex with someone outside of a core self-quarantine group.

The paper was published in the Annals of Internal Medicine in May.

