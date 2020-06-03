http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/jHvoTVwD6Zw/

President Donald Trump told a radio interviewer he wasn’t seeking refuge when he went into the White House underground bunker Friday as protests took place in Washington, D.C.

During a Wednesday interview, Trump told Brian Kilmeade on Fox News Radio’s “The Brian Kilmeade Show,” he was not rushed to safety. He said he was in the bunker during the daytime, not when demonstrations got out of hand at night.

People protesting the death of George Floyd, a black man killed by a white police officer in Minneapolis, got close to the White House the past several days.

“I was there for a tiny, short little period of time,” he said, adding it was “more for an inspection.”

Trump said any report of him being in the bunker at night is “false.”

But people familiar with Trump’s trip to the bunker say that isn’t the case. Sources told CNN that Trump was hauled off to the bunker for his own protection for about an hour as protests got heated near the White House on Friday night. A law enforcement official and another source told CNN that first lady Melania Trump and their son, Barron, also were moved to the bunker.

During the interview, Trump said it wasn’t his first time in the bunker. He said he had been there “two and a half times” to get a feel for the space, not to protect him from any potential threat.

“Nobody ever came close to giving us a problem,” he said, praising the Secret Service and local D.C. police.

