https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/camera-shy-black-lives-matter-mob-beats-reuters-photographer-dc-street-video/

Nice riot you got going there.

A mob of Black Lives Matter rioters were caught on camera beating the hell out of an unsuspecting Reuters reporter.

Jonathan Landay is a staunch leftist but that didn’t save him from a public beating.

The entire incident took place in broad daylight.

According to Landay he told them, “I’m here to tell your story,” before they beat the snot out of him.

TRENDING: It’s a Cult: Thousands of Whites Grovel in Front of Blacks Begging For Forgiveness (VIDEO)

Group of people at #DCprotests attacked #Reuters journalist @JonathanLanday. I accidentally caught it on camera – while covering the protests. According to him he was asked why he was there, he replied “I am here to tell you story” / which is when he was attacked. @VOANews pic.twitter.com/EWZtqGcjGQ — Ani Chkhikvadze (@achkhikvadze) June 2, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

