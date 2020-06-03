http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/zYTGK46SF3M/steve-king-iowa-primary-0f573843-c5e3-4246-a92c-1c0ce72efcdf.html

State Sen. Randy Feenstra defeated incumbent Rep. Steve King in Tuesday’s Republican primary for Iowa’s 4th congressional district, according to the Cook Political Report.

Why it matters: King’s history of racist remarks has made him one of the most controversial politicians in the country and a pariah within the Republican Party.

House Republican leadership stripped the nine-term congressman of his committee assignments in 2019 after he questioned in an interview with the New York Times how the terms “white nationalist, white supremacist, Western civilization” became offensive.

The big picture: The Republican establishment coalesced around Feenstra beginning in January, when the Republican Main Street Partnership PAC became the first national GOP organization to publicly endorse and financially support him.

Feenstra, who has consistently dominated King in fundraising, had sought to paint King as an ineffective ally to President Trump, rather than campaign on his history of white nationalist rhetoric.

Feenstra’s victory will likely move the seat into safe Republican territory for the general election in November.

