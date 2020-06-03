http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/m7OOQNrfScQ/netanyahu-files-police-complaint-over-threats-against-him-and-his-family-630006

A 21-year-old from northern Israel was arrested by Israel Police on Tuesday after he was suspected of posting a threatening message against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on social media.

The suspect was a soldier who posted a number of posts, including, according to Ynet: “There’s a solution and it’s to take down Bibi (a nickname for Netanyahu). This happened in the past with a prime minister who they unjustly took down, but now we have a prime minister who takes down his citizens. Apparently this will happen again and justly and also the police who are his slaves just need to be stoned to death. This is the solution.” The news came after Netanyahu filed a police complaint over death threats made against him and his family.

“A few days ago, I filed a complaint with the police about a series of threats to murder me and my family,” Netanyahu tweeted Monday. “Today, unfortunately, I had to file another complaint against a vile man who detailed how he intended to murder me and my family.”

The tweet included a screenshot of one of the threats, which called for Netanyahu , his wife and two sons to be beheaded, and then have their bodies hung from the balcony of the prime minister’s residence on Balfour Street in Jerusalem.

“When will the media and the Left, who do not stop for a moment trying to topple a right-wing prime minister, finally condemn the unruly and incessant incitement against me and against my family?” he also tweeted.

In recent weeks, at least three men have been questioned for threats against Netanyahu or his son Yair.

