On Wednesday, having watched rioters and looters burn and pillage through America as Democrat politicians refrained from condemning them, actor James Woods summed up the Democrats’ hypocrisy in one tweet, writing, “Democrats were literally arresting Americans for opening their businesses, but now are silent as protesters burn them down. You were fined for worshipping in your church, but now cheered for marching in screaming crowds.”

Democrats were literally arresting Americans for opening their businesses, but now are silent as protesters burn them down. You were fined for worshipping in your church, but now cheered for marching in screaming crowds. — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) June 3, 2020

Woods has not been alone in calling out Democrats for their unwillingness to condemn the rioters and looters. This week, Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) called out House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer for their statement which did not even mention the violence and riots terrifying Americans. Asked why Pelosi and Schumer had eschewed any mention of the violence and riots, Collins stated:

That’s a great question for the media to ask them. Why will they not call out police officers for being shot? Where are they with the family of the Las Vegas police officer who was shot in the head and is on life support right now? Peaceful protests need to happen; that’s part of our culture; it’s part of who we are, and change needs to happen, but you cannot call out Antifa and these agitators and anarchists who are in the middle of these peaceful protests who have now made them into something that is very damaging? You know what is damaging to our culture? It’s when the people do not feel safe on the streets because people who want to use the death of someone to actually just go in and steal something. That never should be allowed. Where is their outrage there instead of their outrage at a president that they thoroughly dislike?

Josh Kraushaar, writing in the National Journal, stated on May 30:

I was surprised to see Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee for president, fail to make even a pro forma exhortation against rioting in his heartfelt speech Friday when he called for police reforms and racial reconciliation. It probably wasn’t an accident: President Obama, his old boss, didn’t address the violence raging across Minneapolis in his statement, either. (The only reference to violence Biden made seemed to apply to Trump’s ominous Twitter threat that looting will lead to shooting: “This is no time for incendiary tweets. This is no time to encourage violence.”)

Kraushaar spoke to Kamala Harris’s former presidential campaign spokesman Ian Sams, asking him if Democrats might face a backlash for not condemning the riots. Sams responded, “The riots are obviously unfortunate, but are an outward manifestation of desperate anger that the system is failing large communities of people. White people need to step up here and speak out against the way that systemic racism is allowing police officers to kill innocent unarmed black men in this country without consequence.”

