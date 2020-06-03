https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/kayleigh-mcenany-slaps-smartass-jim-acosta-defends-mob-white-house-presser-video/

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany sparred with CNN hack reporter Jim Acosta on Wednesday.

For the past two days the liberal #FakeNews media has focused on the protest mob that was pushed away from the White House on Monday before President Trump walked to St. John’s Church that was torched by leftist mob the night before.

At the same time fake news will NOT report on the mass violence, lootings, beatings and riots by leftists this week.

Acosta, of course, pressed McEnany the White House treatment of the protest mob. Acosta refused to denounce the horrible violence against police.

Kayleigh McEnany responded: I’ve watched a lot of the nation’s coverage. Let’s go through some of the things that happened when officers don’t defend and protect themselves. In St. Louis, four police officers were shot. In Las Vegas, an officer was shot in the head and is on life support. In New York, a cop was beat up by people. In Providence, four or five officers and state troopers were injured. In Asbury Park, New Jersey, a police officer was injured. Police officers are out on the front lines. They’re defending and protecting you as you come into this building each and every day, Jim. We owe them honor. We owe them respect and when they are under attack, they have the ability to defend themselves.

Acosta is a perfect spokesman for CNN and their campaign to demonize the police and the president.

