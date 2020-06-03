https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/laratrump-therightview-donaldtrump-campaign/2020/06/03/id/970429

Lara Trump, President Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law and a senior adviser for his campaign, told Newsmax TV on Wednesday that the campaign’s new web series, “The Right View,” will provide conservative women with an alternative to the long-running ABC program “The View.”

Trump, who will co-host “The Right View” alongside former Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle, Mercedes Schlapp and Katrina Pierson, told “American Agenda” that they and many other women found that “The View” actually “did not represent the views of all women in this country, so we decided, ‘let’s put a show together ourselves,’ and we’ve had a lot of success with it.”

She added that every Wednesday at 8 p.m., the panel will talk about “what’s happening in the country,” noting the ongoing protests over the killing of George Floyd as one such topic they’ll be covering.

