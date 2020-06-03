https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/limbaugh-obama-trying-deflect-attention-obamas-silent-coup/

With former President Obama holding an online town-hall meeting with the nation Wednesday in the wake of riots sparked by the police-related death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, talk-radio star Rush Limbaugh says the ex-president is likely trying to divert attention from “Obamagate,” what he says is the Obama-led “silent coup” to oust President Trump.

“I think, if I had to make a wild guess, one of the reasons Obama is coming out now is to deflect what we have learned about what happened in his Oval Office regarding the investigation of Trump,” Limbaugh said Wednesday in advance of Obama’s late afternoon event on YouTube.

“We now know that Obama’s Oval Office led this coup. We know that the people who were implementing the coup – from [James] Clapper, to [James] Comey, to [John] Brennan, to you name it – all were given instructions in the Obama Oval Office in the fateful meeting on January 5, 2017.

“I think the purpose of the Mueller investigation, in fact – as I have stated – was to cover this up. I think the investigation was twofold. It was, ‘You know, try to find a crime or we can invent a crime that Trump’s guilty of; get rid of him.’ But it was also to cover up what had happened on the Democrat Party side of things. This was a Hillary Clinton, DNC, Obama administration coup that was run, and it was run… There were three phases of it. There was an effort to sabotage the Trump campaign. Then there was an effort to sabotage the Trump transition. And I believe – I fully believe – that that effort to sabotage the transition had as its lofty goal the prevention of Trump being inaugurated.”

Limbaugh continued: “This is clearly an effort to thwart Donald Trump as the current president. It will not be a helpful thing. It will not be something done to help Trump.”

The top-rated broadcaster, who often refers to himself “the mayor of Realville,” said, “The objective will be to create a news story where the media can say that Obama sought unity among the aggrieved Americans distressed over the presidency of Donald Trump. That’s gonna be the narrative, that Obama could sit aside no longer.”

“Not even Barack Obama can watch the nation be destroyed from within as it is by Donald Trump. So he felt the need to overcome years of protocol – to violate years of manners and American policy – and he must speak out! He must try to unify America because Donald Trump is doing so much to rip America apart.”

Limbaugh wondered aloud why Obama is going public now, more than three years into Trump’s presidency.

“If he’s doing it for [presumptive Democratic nominee Joe] Biden, he’s gonna overshadow Biden,” he said. “I mean, you can’t help but overshadow Biden, and Biden just made a big deal of doing this yesterday, right? Biden came out of the basement. Biden went down there and went to the church. By the way, Biden went to the church and kneeled down, did all kinds of stuff holding a Bible. Nobody any problem with that.

“Here comes Obama one day later upstaging Biden. The attempt is to upstage Trump. But I actually think that some of this is happening because of what is now being learned about the effort to undermine Trump and run that silent coup coming from the Obama Oval Office.”

