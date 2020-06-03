https://www.dailywire.com/news/listen-rapper-trina-rips-animal-rioters-presses-why-only-certain-black-lives-matter

On Monday, famed rapper and radio host Trina, who is black, spoke out about the rioting taking place in Miami, ostensibly in protest of the death of George Floyd.

During the combative segment, Trina said the rioters were acting like “animals” that “escaped from a zoo,” noting that her friend, who has a son, had her small business destroyed during the protest.

The rapper also pressed her co-host, fellow rapper Trick Daddy, about the lives of black people, like her own brother, lost at the hands of other black people. “The black lives that matter, right? The same black lives that are taken by the hands of other black people, those matter, too, huh?” she said, angrily.

“They need to make the curfew at 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., that’s how I feel,” Trina said on the radio program. “Keep everybody off the streets, these animals off the streets that are running around in Miami-Dade County acting like they escaped from a zoo. Lock them up at 5 p.m., so the streets can be nice and clean. That’s how I feel.”

“You’ve got money,” Trick Daddy chastised Trina, adding that the rioters have been on “lockdown” over the novel coronavirus.

“Yes?” she responded. “I’ve been on lockdown, too. I’ve been on lockdown just like them. .. We all about to lose our mind, uh-huh.”

Trick Daddy then suggested the rioting somehow “helped;” “We gotta start somewhere,” he said.

“That means tear up our city?” Trina pushed back. “That means run through and tear down our stores and burn down our stuff and go and tear up Bayside Marketplace and tear up my friend’s shop, that has a son … ? You’re gonna demolish her shop? No.”

“It’s always personal with you,” Trick Daddy said, intending to criticize Trina.

“Yes, it’s definitely personal,” she responded. “Its definitely personal.”

Minimizing the destruction of Trina’s friend’s store, Trick Daddy said, “Your friend got insurance.”

“She got insurance, but she’s also been locked down for 60 days,” the rapper responded, “and she also don’t got money like me.”

“You also don’t want anybody burning down Sunday’s [Eatery],” Trina added, referring to Trick Daddy’s own restaurant. “And you got insurance.”

Trina wasn’t done yet. The rapper laid into Trick Daddy for bringing up “Black Lives Matter” to seemingly justify the violence. Trina noted that violence will not bring back the dead, such as her brother, who was killed by a black man, and seemingly suggested the movement does not care about lives like her brother.

“The black lives that matter, right? The same black lives that are taken by the hands of other black people, those matter, too, huh?”

“I will not compare your brother –,” Trick Daddy started to say.

“You ain’t gotta compare it,” responded Trina, “I’m living in the life of it. It’s no comparison; I feel the same way, it’s no exception. A life is a life, period. Period. A life is a life, no matter how it was taken; whether it was a car accident, whether it was from a police officer, whether it was from the hands of another black man.”

Trina went on to say that the officer involved in the arrest and death of Floyd should get the “death chair,” before calling out “fake” protesters for rioting and looting and not actually caring about Floyd’s death.

Trying to again seemingly justify the violence and looting, Trick Daddy said black people should not “feel scared” when a police officer pulls them over. Trina responded: “I am not scared; I got my license and registration; I know my rights.”

Trina was engaged to rapper Lil Wayne from 2005-2006; Wayne has defended police officers and hit so-called “hashtag activism.”

LISTEN:

Trina is facing backlash for her comments about protesters and saying she’s not scared of the police because she knows her rights. “Half of y’all marching are not even caring about this man..” 2/2 pic.twitter.com/3bxiZoiexa — THE NEIGHBORHOOD TALK (@TNHTalk) June 3, 2020

The Daily Wire, headed by bestselling author and popular podcast host Ben Shapiro, is a leading provider of conservative news, cutting through the mainstream media’s rhetoric to provide readers the most important, relevant, and engaging stories of the day. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

