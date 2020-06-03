https://www.theblaze.com/glenn-beck-special/candace-owens-race-relations

With cops under fire, businesses destroyed, innocent civilians beaten and killed, where is the justice that well-meaning protesters were seeking for George Floyd?

On Wednesday night’s special, Glenn Beck goes one on one with Blexit founder and “Blackout” author Candace Owens about what’s really driving the riots, white privilege in America, and why it sickens her that Floyd has become a martyr for Black America.

Watch the full special below:

Use code GLENN to save $10 on one year of BlazeTV.

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multiplatform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

