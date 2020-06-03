https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/kelly-loeffler-justice-stock-sales-pandemic/2020/06/03/id/970455

Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., slammed the Justice Department for a “politically motivated witch hunt” investigation of her stock trades before the outbreak of the novel coronavirus and blasted left-leaning media outlets – particularly the Daily Beast – for insinuating her investment decisions were illegal.

The comments by Loeffler, a Republican who was appointed in December to replace Johnny Isakson – who resigned last year for health reasons, came a day after the Justice Department dropped their inquiries into the trades of Loeffler, fellow Sen. James Inhofe, R-Okla., and Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif.

A similar investigation into Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., is ongoing.

Loeffler used a conference call with reporters to accuse the Justice Department of instigating their investigation and various outlets’ reporting of it because of her political positions, particularly her support of President Donald Trump.

“The narrative was created because I am a political outsider and a successful conservative businesswoman,” she said. “And I was not part the swamp, the status quo in Washington. And it’s just like the president, he was attacked from Day 1. He understands the private sector, that’s where I come from in my world. I signed the back of a paycheck too and being a job creator and having balanced a budget, doing a budget forecast. I’m very connected to the real world. That’s why I went to Washington.”

The investigations probed whether several politicians made stock trades based on information about the novel coronavirus learned during congressional briefings.

“Obviously a clear exoneration,” said Loeffler, who is running in a special Georgia election in November to complete the term of Isakson. “It affirms what I said all along, which is I did nothing wrong; I was very transparent from day one while taking any questions.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

