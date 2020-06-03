https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/looters-clean-high-end-art-gallery-melrose-hoping-add-personal-collections/

Looters are having a heyday like never before in several Democrat-run cities and states.

The looters can afford to be more selective with their booty.
Looters in California were seen cleaning out an art gallery on Melrose today.

They were seen taking art objects from the museum for their personal collection.

