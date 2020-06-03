https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/looters-california-use-forklift-break-best-buy-broad-daylight-video/

Looters in Fairfield, California were seen on video using a forklift to bust into a Best Buy store.

Not sure what this has to do with the murder of George Floyd, but here we are.

WATCH:

Looters cheered as the driver of the forklift rammed into the doors of the Best Buy store.

The police eventually showed up but the damage was already done.

WATCH (language warning):

[embedded content]
