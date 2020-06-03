https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/looters-california-use-forklift-break-best-buy-broad-daylight-video/

Looters in Fairfield, California were seen on video using a forklift to bust into a Best Buy store.

Not sure what this has to do with the murder of George Floyd, but here we are.

WATCH:

Looters Use Telescopic Forklift To Break Into Best Buy In Fairfield, California pic.twitter.com/PKIkjAeKU6 — GrantB911 (@GrantB911) June 2, 2020

Looters cheered as the driver of the forklift rammed into the doors of the Best Buy store.

From Snapchat, looters breaching the doors of Best Buy in Fairfield using some kind of equipment (forklift?). pic.twitter.com/7aHZtvz70t — Matthew Keys (@MatthewKeysLive) June 2, 2020

The police eventually showed up but the damage was already done.

WATCH (language warning):

