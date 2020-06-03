https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/looters-manhattan-pulled-store-300000-rolls-royce-suv-clean-store/

Looters in Manhattan pulled up to one store in a Rolls Royce SUV this week.
The Rolls waited outside for the looters come back with their haul.

Obviously, they were very shaken by George Floyd’s death.

According to FOX NewsCar and Driver magazine said the latest edition of the Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV in the video, which it described as “the epitome of wealth, incomparable interior comfort, quick and quiet operation,” is for sale starting at $332,750.

NBC Producer Keith Feldman took the video.

