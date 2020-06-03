https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/looters-manhattan-pulled-store-300000-rolls-royce-suv-clean-store/

Looters in Manhattan pulled up to one store in a Rolls Royce SUV this week.

The Rolls waited outside for the looters come back with their haul.

Obviously, they were very shaken by George Floyd’s death.

According to FOX News — Car and Driver magazine said the latest edition of the Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV in the video, which it described as “the epitome of wealth, incomparable interior comfort, quick and quiet operation,” is for sale starting at $332,750.

NBC Producer Keith Feldman took the video.

NYC looters seen escaping in Rolls-Royce SUV worth at least $330,000https://t.co/XWWbB2qLGr — LoveChappie (@chappie2010) June 3, 2020

