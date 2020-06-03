https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/looters-manhattan-pulled-store-300000-rolls-royce-suv-clean-store/
Looters in Manhattan pulled up to one store in a Rolls Royce SUV this week.
The Rolls waited outside for the looters come back with their haul.
Obviously, they were very shaken by George Floyd’s death.
According to FOX News — Car and Driver magazine said the latest edition of the Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV in the video, which it described as “the epitome of wealth, incomparable interior comfort, quick and quiet operation,” is for sale starting at $332,750.
NBC Producer Keith Feldman took the video.
Looters are literally pulling up in nice cars and cleaning out stores in #Soho. What #Curfew? #RIOT #LootingIsNotProtesting #GeorgeFloyd #NYCPROTEST #NYCRiots #NYPD @NBCNewYork pic.twitter.com/DBnKsEqkpu
— Keith Feldman (@NBCproducer) June 2, 2020
