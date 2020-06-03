https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/memorial-fund-raises-100000-family-murdered-police-captain-david-dorn-thanks-jack-posobiec/

Retired St. Louis Police Captain David Dorn was murdered last night outside of Lee’s Pawn and Jewelry in North St. Louis City.

The looters then broke in the store and looted it as dozens of cars drove by on Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive.

David Dorn was 77-years-old when he was gunned down by looters.

He lay outside the store bleeding as his death was captured on Facebook Live.

One of the people murdered last night was a retired St. Louis City Captain. He was murdered by looters at a pawnshop. He was the type of brother that would’ve given his life to save them if he had to. Violence is not the answer, whether it’s a citizen or officer. RIP Captain! — Ethical Society of Police – ESOP (@ESOP_STL) June 2, 2020

On Tuesday night conservative Jack Posobiec created a Fundly Memorial Fund for the family of David Dorn.

The memorial fund has already passed $100,000 in donations.

BREAKING: I have established a memorial fund for the family of Captain David Dorn https://t.co/uYHShTo5rU — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) June 3, 2020

psa: david dorn, a black retired police captain from st. louis, was murdered by looters early tuesday@JackPosobiec has started a crowdfunding campaign to support his mourning family please chip in if you have a few bucks to spare#JusticeForDavidDorn https://t.co/L4dFRbCBA8 — Thao Nguyen (@helloitsthao) June 3, 2020

Also there is a $10,000 reward offered for information on his killers.

Also: $10,000 reward for information in murder of retired St. Louis police captain https://t.co/6HCzdMl0YE — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) June 3, 2020

