https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/memorial-fund-raises-100000-family-murdered-police-captain-david-dorn-thanks-jack-posobiec/

Retired St. Louis Police Captain David Dorn was murdered last night outside of Lee’s Pawn and Jewelry in North St. Louis City.

The looters then broke in the store and looted it as dozens of cars drove by on Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive.

David Dorn was 77-years-old when he was gunned down by looters.

He lay outside the store bleeding as his death was captured on Facebook Live.

TRENDING: UPDATE: Looters Murder Retired St. Louis Police Captain David Dorn at City Pawnshop – Film it on Facebook Live – Then Loot the Store (VIDEO)

[embedded content]

On Tuesday night conservative Jack Posobiec created a Fundly Memorial Fund for the family of David Dorn.

 The memorial fund has already passed $100,000 in donations.

Also there is a $10,000 reward offered for information on his killers.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...