Chris Graythen/Getty Images

The NBA is reportedly set to announce a July 31 return, as NBA commissioner Adam Silver proposed a 22-team plan to resume the season at Disney World in Orlando.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski took to Twitter to share the news, explaining the logistics of the return:

Wojnarowski also reported that the NBA’s Board of Governors expected to approve Silver’s plan during a 12:30 ET call on Thursday:

Silver shut down the league on March 11 after Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus, marking the first major closure due to the outbreak. His decision sparked several other sports leagues to suspend their seasons, so many have been looking to Silver for guidance on when to return amid the pandemic.

