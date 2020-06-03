https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2020/06/03/no-peaceful-protesters-were-not-tear-gassed-so-trump-could-do-a-photo-op-n486747

By now you’ve heard a number of reports claiming that tear gas was used against “peaceful protesters” to clear the area around the White House so that President Trump could “get his photo op” at the historic St. John’s Episcopal Church, which had been burned in the riots the night before. Trump had just told the country he would restore the rule of law, which the left and the media think is just a dog-whistle for fascism, and set out to turn his symbolic act of walking through Lafayette Park to the church and holding up a Bible into a Trump-is-literally-Hitler moment. In fact, a doctored photo of Hitler holding a bible the same way Trump did had gone viral even though it was completely fabricated.

After protesters were moved from the area, the narrative quickly spread that “peaceful” protesters were tear-gassed in order to get them to move.

Reuters claims the following video shows U.S. Park Police (USPP) using tear gas on protesters, even though they clearly aren’t.

U.S. Park Police fired tear gas on protesters gathered outside the White House to demonstrate against police brutality in the wake of George Floyd’s death pic.twitter.com/sBXKc7vngI — Reuters (@Reuters) May 31, 2020

They aren’t even wearing gas masks. All major media outlets nevertheless reported that tear gas was used, without provocation, against peaceful protesters.

NPR claimed, “The plaza between St. John’s Church and Lafayette Park was full of people nonviolently protesting police brutality late Monday afternoon when U.S. Park Police and National Guard troops, with the use of tear gas, suddenly started pushing them away for no apparent reason.” The only photo they show of police gathering to remove protesters once again shows none are wearing gas masks, which would be necessary to protect themselves from tear gas if it were actually used.

The New York Times, Washington Post, MSNBC, ABC News, and many other outlets, reporters, and pundits peddled the claim that peaceful protesters were tear-gassed without provocation to clear the area for Trump. Democrats like Hillary Clinton, Elizabeth Warren, and Joe Biden also chimed in, repeating the claim.

Except it didn’t happen, according to United States Park Police acting Chief Gregory T. Monahan, who said the following in a statement:

The United States Park Police (USPP) is committed to the peaceful expression of First Amendment rights. However, this past weekend’s demonstrations at Lafayette Park and across the National Mall included activities that were not part of a peaceful protest, which resulted in injuries to USPP officers in the line of duty, the destruction of public property and the defacing of memorials and monuments. During four days of demonstrations, 51 members of the USPP were injured; of those, 11 were transported to the hospital and released and three were admitted. Multiple agencies assisted the USPP in responding to and quelling the acts of destruction and violence over the course of the weekend in order to protect citizens and property. On Monday, June 1, the USPP worked with the United States Secret Service to have temporary fencing installed inside Lafayette Park. At approximately 6:33 pm, violent protestors on H Street NW began throwing projectiles including bricks, frozen water bottles and caustic liquids. The protestors also climbed onto a historic building at the north end of Lafayette Park that was destroyed by arson days prior. Intelligence had revealed calls for violence against the police, and officers found caches of glass bottles, baseball bats and metal poles hidden along the street. To curtail the violence that was underway, the USPP, following established policy, issued three warnings over a loudspeaker to alert demonstrators on H Street to evacuate the area. Horse mounted patrol, Civil Disturbance Units and additional personnel were used to clear the area. As many of the protestors became more combative, continued to throw projectiles, and attempted to grab officers’ weapons, officers then employed the use of smoke canisters and pepper balls. No tear gas was used by USPP officers or other assisting law enforcement partners to close the area at Lafayette Park. Subsequently, the fence was installed.

Not only was tear gas not used, but, according to the USPP, there were acts of violence by the protesters, which means they weren’t peaceful. Peaceful protests don’t result in destruction of property, vandalism, or USPP officers being injured.

Unfortunately, the media jumped on the false story, allowing it to spread before the facts came out. Photos should have made it clear that tear gas was not used because photos and video of law enforcement show most are simply wearing face guards, which would not protect them from tear gas.

Heavily armed federal officers fired gas canisters at a crowd of nonviolent demonstrators outside the White House. ‘This was a peaceful protest,’ CNN analyst Jackie Kucinich wrote. ‘And they are using tear gas. In the United States. In front of the White House.’ pic.twitter.com/kRq3vyV13I — NowThis (@nowthisnews) June 1, 2020

Further, using tear gas, a powerful chemical irritant, in an area that the president of the United States would soon be walking through doesn’t make a lot of sense now, does it?

“It’s said that a lie can get halfway around the world before the truth can get its pants on,” said Tim Murtaugh, the Trump 2020 communications director in response to the USPP statement. “This tear gas lie is proof of that. For nearly an entire day, the whole of the press corps frantically reported the ‘news’ of a tear gas attack on ‘peaceful’ protestors in Lafayette Park, with no evidence to support such claims. We now know through the U.S. Park Police that neither they, nor any of their law enforcement partners, used tear gas to quell rising violence.”

