NYPD Chief Terence Monahan shot back at New York Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday after the governor criticized the city’s mayor and police department for failing to defend the city amid the protests and riots following George Floyd’s death.

Cuomo had called the city’s inability to stop looters and rioters from running rampant in the city over the last two nights “a disgrace,” and threatened to work around New York Mayor Bill de Blasio and bring in the National Guard.

The governor’s comments didn’t sit well with Monahan, who noted that NYPD officers are “giving their blood” to protect the city against violence.

“Our guys are tired, they’re bleeding,” the city’s top uniformed cop told the New York Post. “I think everyone you’re going to see is walking around cut up. But they’re out there again tonight. They’re out there giving their blood to keep this city safe.

“I’m extremely outraged at the governor’s comments,” Monahan added. “I’m watching my men and women out there dealing with stuff that no cop should ever have to deal with — bricks, bottles, rocks, hit in the face with bottles — and continuing to go forward to make an arrest.

“The leadership from every angle of this department is out on the streets, working side by side with their men,” he continued. “For a governor to be sitting in his office saying that we’re not doing a good job — I’m outraged.”

Monahan was also keen to note that the state’s recent bail reform, which effectively bars judges from setting bail on crimes below violent felonies, is certainly not helping the struggle against rioters.

“When it comes to a burglary, which is a commercial store, which is looting, they’re back out,” he said. “Because of bail reform you’re back out on the street the next day. You cannot be held on any sort of bail.”

Swarms of looters have been taking advantage of the George Floyd protests in recent days, ransacking retail stores up and down the city from the famous Macy’s store in Hudson Square to high-end boutiques in SoHo.

When asked if he’s ever experienced a situation such as the city found itself in over the last several days, Monahan said: “I’ve never seen anything like this.”

