Barack Obama lectured on race relations on Wednesday after a week of far left riots have rocked the nation.

During his tenure in the White House far left rioters ripped apart several communities across the country.

Numerous police officers were targeted, shot and killed on his watch.

Here is a short list of Obama’s race riots.



Here’s more on Obama’s riot record.



During his speech today Barack Obama praised Malcolm X and radical organizer Cesar Chavez.

“So much of the progress we’ve made in our society is because of young people. Dr. King was a young man when he got involved. César Chávez was a young man. Malcolm X was a young man. The leaders of the feminist movement were young people.”

