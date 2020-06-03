https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/obama-criticize-president-trumps-handling-policing-crisis-george-floyd-riots-speech/

Former President Barack Obama will criticize President Donald Trump’s ‘handling of the policing crisis’ in remarks set for a 5 p.m. virtual town hall lives stream that will also be carried by cable news.

NBC News reporter Geoff Bennett on Twitter, “Aides to former President Obama tell @JoshNBCNews that in his virtual town hall tonight, Obama will draw an implicit contrast between Trump’s handling of the policing crisis and the policies Obama advocated as president to increase trust between police and communities of color…Obama will directly reference the death of George Floyd before pivoting to “specific reforms that ensure better, safer policing and foster a sense of trust between communities and law enforcement while keeping cities safe,” an Obama aide tells @JoshNBCNews and @kwelkernbc…Obama is also expected to discuss his own administration’s guidelines for improving policing, which included increasing community policing, building trust and legitimacy, improving police training, and expanding transparency, including through the use of body cams.”

MSNBC said they would be covering Obama’s remarks live:

Former Clinton administration press secretary Joe Lockhart is urging broadcast networks to carry Obama’s speech live:

Link to live stream:

