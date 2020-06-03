https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/okeefe-strikes-project-veritas-infiltrated-antifa-will-release-undercover-footage-tomorrow/

Project Veritas has infiltrated Antifa.

James O’Keefe announced Wednesday afternoon that Project Veritas has gone under cover and infiltrated Antifa.

The footage will be released tomorrow!

Antifa is a violent left-wing Communist faction that uses a black bloc tactic where they dress in black from head to toe and cover their faces with black masks.

The tactic is meant to make it more difficult for police to identify those who break the law during a riot.

Portland has one of the largest and most active populations of Antifa members in the United States.

The left-wing terrorists previously took over directing traffic and harassed elderly motorists.

Antifa recently came out in full force and used the murder of George Floyd to destroy businesses and raze buildings to the ground.

President Trump just announced that the United States will be designating Antifa as a terrorist organization.

“The United States of America will be designating ANTIFA as a Terrorist Organization,” he wrote.

The United States of America will be designating ANTIFA as a Terrorist Organization. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2020

