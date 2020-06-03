https://www.theblaze.com/unleashed/pat-gray-2646151923

Pat Gray reacted to a Fox 11 Los Angeles news report involving a man arrested for looting and explaining why he looted a New Balance store in L.A.

Pat concluded the man was. “Out there with his real ones, trying to get some monies.”

Use promo code PAT to save $10

Want more from Pat Gray?

To enjoy more of Pat’s biting analysis and signature wit as he restores common sense to a senseless world, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

