Defense Secretary Mark EsperMark EsperPentagon chief does not support invoking Insurrection Act The Hill’s Morning Report – Protesters’ defiance met with calls to listen Pentagon moves 1,600 active-duty troops near DC as tensions escalate MORE said Wednesday he does not support invoking a law that would allow President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump says inviting Russia to G7 ‘a question of common sense’ Pentagon chief does not support invoking Insurrection Act Dershowitz: Does President Trump have power to declare martial law? MORE to use the U.S. military for domestic law enforcement amid nationwide protests surrounding the death of George Floyd.

“I’ve always believed and continue to believe that the National Guard is best suited for performing domestic support to civil authorities in these situations in support of local law enforcement,” Esper said at a news conference Wednesday.

“I say this not only as secretary of Defense, but also as a former soldier and a former member of the National Guard, the option to use active duty forces in a law enforcement role should only be used as a matter of last resort and only in the most urgent and dire of situations,” he added. “We are not in one of those situations now. I do not support invoking the Insurrection Act.”

Protests have spread nationwide since last week when Floyd was killed in Minneapolis police custody after an officer knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes. Some of the protests have turned violent or taken place amid looting.

As of Tuesday, governors in 28 states, as well as the District of Columbia, activated their National Guards to help with crowd control, with the Guard Bureau saying Tuesday that 20,400 soldiers were responding to “civil unrest.”

Trump has threatened to deploy active-duty troops to quash protests across the country if governors do not “dominate” the demonstrators.

The U.S. military is generally banned from conducting law enforcement on U.S. soil, but the 1807 Insurrection Act can override that prohibition. It was last used in 1992 by former President George H.W. Bush at the request of California’s governor to quell the Rodney King riots.

Esper’s comments in opposition to using the Insurrection Act come after the Pentagon confirmed that several active-duty Army units have been sent to the D.C. region and are on standby to enter the capital if deemed necessary.

In a statement Tuesday night, chief Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said an infantry battalion from Fort Bragg, N.C., a military police brigade from Fort Bragg and a military police battalion from Fort Drum, N.Y., are “postured on military bases in the National Capital Region but are not in Washington DC.”

The combined 1,600 troops “are on heightened alert status but remain under Title X authority and are not participating in defense support to civil authority operations,” he added.

