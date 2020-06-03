http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/fOAApPg_gPw/

A new poll has revealed that young and college-educated Americans are more likely to support the recent riots that have taken place in major cities around the nation. 58 percent of respondents with a four-year degree agreed that riots are “fully or partially justified,” including such acts as burning a police station down.

According to a report by Campus Reform, young, college-educated Americans are more likely to support the rioting and looting that has occurred over the past two weeks.

The poll, which was conducted by Monmouth University, revealed that 58 percent of respondents with a four-year degree said that the actions of the protesters were either “fully or partially justified.”

According to the poll, for the overall population of the survey, only 17 percent of Americans believe that the riot protests that have erupted in the aftermath of Floyd’s death are “fully justified.” But 37 percent of respondents said that the riots are “partially justified.”

Only 17% of the public says that the actions of protestors, including the burning of a police precinct, sparked by the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police are fully justified, but another 37% say they are partially justified. On the other hand, 38% say these actions are not at all justified. At the same time, a majority of the American public (57%) says that the anger that led to these protests is fully justified. Another 21% say it is partially justified and only 18% say it is not at all justified. Breitbart News reported this week that students at the University of California, San Diego, are demanding automatic passing grades due to the ongoing protests. “Please do not prioritize students’ exams over their mental and emotional health. Please do not force students to choose their testing and grades over their obligations to protect and care about human rights,” students wrote in a letter to administrators.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for more updates on this story.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

