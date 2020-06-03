http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/LKCVE7SeyaA/quinnipiac-poll-trump-biden-too-tight-to-tellrsquo-in-texas

President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are locked in a tick-tight contest in Texas, according to a Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday.

“Too tight to tell in Texas. As the country confronts chaos and COVID-19, perhaps one of the most important states of all is a toss-up,” said Quinnipiac University polling analyst Tim Malloy of the results of their survey, in which Trump, who won Texas by 9 points over Hillary Clinton in 2016, is leading Biden by a single point, 44% to 43%, five months out from the general election.

The survey of 1,166 self-identified registered voters in Texas was conducted May 28 to June 1 with a margin of error of plus or minus 2.9 percentage points.

The survey also found Gov. Greg Abbott far more popular than Trump or the state’s two Republican senators, with U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, who is seeking a third term, posting particularly anemic numbers for a candidate of such long standing on the Texas political scene.

Trump received a 45%/50% approval/disapproval rating for his job performance, the same as the September Quinnipiac poll.

Abbott had a 56%/32% approval rating, compared to 56%/27% in September.

U.S. Sen.Ted Cruz had a 45%/42% job approval rating, down from 49%/40% in September.

Cornyn ’s rating is split down the middle, 37%/36%, a small slump from 41%/34% in September.

Powered by overwhelming Democratic support, 59% of Texans say voters in the state should be allowed to vote by mail due to the coronavirus pandemic. But 31% of Republicans are also OK with expanded voting by mail.

“Mail it in, say a majority of virus-wary Texans, with Democrats far more willing to let the post office deliver their vote,” Malloy said.

The Quinnipiac Poll also had some revealing findings with regard to the pace of reopening the economy.

Of the pace Abbott has set, 49% say he’s handling it “about right,” 38 percent say “too fast,” and 12% say “not quickly enough.”

Altogether, 47% of voters approve of Trump’s handling of the pandemic, and 51% disapprove, while 56% of voters approve of Abbott’s management of the crisis and 36% disapprove.

While 35% of Texas voters say they personally know someone who has been diagnosed with the coronavirus, the number among black voters is the highest — at 47%.

More than half of voters say they are either very or somewhat worried about becoming infected and seriously ill from the coronavirus.

While 65% of respondents say people should be required to wear face masks inside businesses in Texas, a smaller but still significant majority of 58% say people in Texas should be required to wear face masks in public.

By a narrow 49-43% margin, voters say it will be safe to send students to college in the fall, though the number shifts a bit when it comes to younger students, with 45% saying it will be safe and 48% saying it will be unsafe for elementary, middle, and high schools students to return to school.

In their presidential evaluations, voters by 54-40% think that Trump would do a better job handling the economy, while by 49-43% they think that Biden would do a better job handling health care. Voters are split on who would do a better job handling the response to the coronavirus — 47% say Biden, 45% say Trump

Previous polls have also found that Abbott has a higher job approval rating generally, and for his handling of the coronavirus, than the president among Texans.

Overall, the University of Texas/Texas Tribune poll in April placed Abbott’s approval rating for his handling of the pandemic at 56% to Trump’s 46% approval rating.

A subsequent April poll by The Dallas Morning News and the University of Texas at Tyler found that 63% of Texans support Abbott’s conduct of the crisis.

But a large-scale Washington Post-Ipsos poll of more than 8,000 respondents nationally, conducted April 27 to May 4, placed Abbott’s approval rating for his pandemic performance at 11th among the governors of the12 largest states.

Abbott’s approval rating of 57% was virtually the same as the University of Texas/Texas Tribune survey. It’s just that the other big-state governors, with the clear exception of Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, who was in negative territory, had even better numbers than Abbott.

