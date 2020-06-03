https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/professor-sorry-d-c-rioters-failed-attack-trump-hotel/

In the rioting and rooting inflicted on many business owners already suffering from the coronavirus lockdown, one deserving target has been missed: the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C.

That’s according to a Georgetown University professor, Kitty Eisele.

She lamented on Twitter that protesters in Washington “had not attacked the Trump International Hotel,” reported the Washington Free Beacon.

Eisele, a former NPR editor, wrote, “Shame they aren’t noticing the Trump Hotel which costs more and has a more problematic clientele.”

The Free Beacon pointed out the hotel, near the White House, is a popular hangout for Trump administration members and allies. Formerly the Old Post Office and Clock Tower, Trump developed the property and opened it in 2016.

Eisele has been an adjunct professor at Georgetown since 1999.

In another tweet, she said she believed white supremacists were responsible for the violent uprising in the nation’s capital.

And she jokingly said she was not a good “ally” of the protesters because she hoped they would leave alone the famous Hay-Adams luxury hotel, because she wants to live there.

