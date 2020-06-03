https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/public-health-experts-encourage-protests/

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — Dozens of public health experts have signed an open letter supporting nationwide protests despite coronavirus risks because they say “white supremacy is a lethal health issue.”

The letter, initially written by infectious disease experts at the University of Washington, cites the number of black people killed by police, disparities in life expectancy, as well as the higher death rate of black Americans from the coronavirus as examples of why protesters are justified taking to the streets, according to National Public Radio.

“White supremacy is a lethal public health issue that predates and contributes to COVID-19,” the letter read.

