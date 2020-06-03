http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/K6qFoLYbwxA/instagram-gangster-nabbed-759012

JUNE 3–An aspiring rapper is facing a felony charge after allegedly posting a video to Instagram advocating for the murder of police and the vandalism of a Florida mall, according to an arrest affidavit.

In a clip posted this week to his Instagram page, Cale Groff, 20, delivered an inflammatory message to his 7200 followers.

“If you see a police, stop and shoot him, kill him. Throw a brick at his head or whatever’s in your hand,” Groff declared. “If you see any police, kill them. Fuck all the police, we gonna kill them how they killed George.”

Groff’s video–which has been deleted from his Instagram page along with every other post–was uploaded in the wake of last week’s death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

In addition to calling for violence against cops, Groff (seen above) also suggested that his followers gather at a St. Petersburg mall to “throw a square shaped brick through the windows” according to the affidavit.

Groff was arrested early yesterday and charged with making threatening communications or threats of mass shooting. He was released from jail Tuesday afternoon upon posting a $20,000 bond. Groff was convicted in 2018 of marijuana possession.

Recording under the name “Ace $wift,” Groff maintains a SoundCloud page with 25 tracks, including the cuts “FUCK IT,” “GET LIT,” and “Still Scamming.” Groff’s 308 followers are treated to his expositions on familiar rap topics like drugs, guns, committing crimes, and excursions to the club.

Each of Groff’s compositions is accompanied by a makeshift album cover, several of which show him brandishing a gun, holding a fan of cash, or simply displaying a middle finger. (1 page)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

