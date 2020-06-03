https://www.dailywire.com/news/raw-video-of-teen-girl-crying-over-sisters-death-a-protester-shot-my-sister-not-the-police

Two people were fatally shot and two others, including a police officer, were injured as gunfire rang out in Davenport, Iowa, during George Floyd protests-turned-riots, late Sunday night.

One of the women killed was 22-year-old Italia Marie Kelly, who is biracial. According to the young woman’s family, Kelly was fatally shot by another protester while getting into a car.

Italia Marie Kelly (aka Impinto), 22, was shot and killed at a protest against police brutality outside a Davenport, Iowa Walmart early Monday. Relatives say a protester is believed to have fired into the crowd, killing her as she got in a car to leave https://t.co/Ij10dXW4k0 pic.twitter.com/MVJQfixbPN — Ryan J. Foley (@rjfoley) June 1, 2020

Following the tragic and senseless shooting, Kelly’s 19-year-old sister Jasmine Kelly took to Facebook Live to lament the violence and rip into the “ignorant” protesters who took her sister from her.

“I hope y’all know what the f*** y’all did,” an emotional Jasmine starts. “My sister is gone and it’s not from a cop. It wasn’t from no f***ing cop! … My sister is gone because one of you, a protester, shot my sister. A protester, not the police!”

“Because you guys, I lost my sister,” she continued. “I lost my sister because of you. You! You are so mad at the police that you are hurting everyone else. You’re so mad at the police, you guys killed my sister.”

“For those who don’t know, it wasn’t the police who shot my sister, it was one of y’all!” she exclaimed.

“And I swear to God we will find out who the f*** did it, and I promise to God it will be the last thing y’all ever remember,” Jasmine said, in tears. “Y’all wild as f***, y’all walk around with guns, and you act and you pretend to be tough and you pretend to be something you’re not, and you got my sister killed.”

“Not by the police,” she emphasized, “but by your ignorance, by you’re f***ing ignorance I gotta bury my sister. I gotta bury my sister because y’all brought guns. It wasn’t a rubber bullet, it was a f***ing gun.”

“So I hope y’all know, this wasn’t the police, this was the ignorance of every single one of y’all that decided to shoot into a crowd, and that bullet just happened to hit my sister,” she continued.

“It wasn’t the police, it was you!” Jasmine yelled. “And now I gotta bury the only person I had in my life, the person that took care of me, the person who took beatings for me so I didn’t have to, the person who was there for everything, when I had my seizures.”

According to Times Union, Kelly’s aunt Amy Hale said her niece “was struck in the back by a bullet that went through her shoulder and chest, likely killing her instantly.” The 22-year-old was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

“She was always smiling, always laughing. That’s why it’s so sad that she was taken in such a violent way,” Hale told the Times Union. “That is not Italia. She was the bright, bubbly big personality in the room.”

This woman’s sister was shot and killed by a protestor in Davenport, Iowa. The pain coming from her voice in this video is just heartbreaking. pic.twitter.com/8hAexPQLcX — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) June 2, 2020

The Daily Wire, headed by bestselling author and popular podcast host Ben Shapiro, is a leading provider of conservative news, cutting through the mainstream media’s rhetoric to provide readers the most important, relevant, and engaging stories of the day. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

