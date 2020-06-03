http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/WTzfmS84JSQ/500974-trump-remains-healthy-doctor-says-after-latest-physical

President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump says inviting Russia to G7 ‘a question of common sense’ Pentagon chief does not support invoking Insurrection Act Dershowitz: Does President Trump have power to declare martial law? MORE‘s health is largely unchanged over the past year, according to a memo released by the White House physician on Wednesday that found he “remains healthy” after two separate exams in November and April.

Trump underwent a portion of his physical at Walter Reed in November during an unannounced trip that prompted speculation about his health. He completed his physical during an April examination at the White House, according to the memo from Sean Conley.

“Upon review of systems and physical exam, there were no findings of significance or changes to report,” Conley wrote.

The president weighs 244 pounds and is 6 feet 3 inches tall, which puts him in the category of obese. He gained a pound from last year’s physical.

He takes the same medications, including aspirin, Propecia and a pill to help lower his cholesterol.

Conley confirmed that Trump took hydroxychloroquine with zinc and vitamin D as a precaution against the coronavirus, the first time the White House physician has said so on the record. Trump previously told reporters he was taking the anti-malaria drug after two White House staffers tested positive for coronavirus despite his own administration issuing a warning about it causing potential heart problems.

“The president completed the regimen safely and without side effects,” Conley wrote, noting that Trump’s heart rhythm was monitored during the regimen.

