Former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, the man who launched the fraudulent Mueller Special Investigation, is testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday morning.

After his opening statement Judiciary Chairman Senator Lindsey Graham asked Rosenstein about his decision appointing the Mueller Special Counsel.

Within the first few minutes Rosenstein tossed Andrew McCabe under the bus for “not being candid” with him (lying).

…”was not candid … or forthcoming.” Notably, we now know that the Flynn investigation found no criminal acts by December 2016 and now Rosenstein said he would have ended the investigation of Page which was the focus of the early justifications of the Russian investigation. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) June 3, 2020

…with the Russians. There was never any evidence of collusion with the Russian, a point reaffirmed by Rosenstein today. This hearing shows the value of oversight and the still unanswered questions in light of recently released material. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) June 3, 2020

“I believe, Senator, that Mr. McCabe was not fully candid with me. He certainly wasn’t forthcoming.” Rod Rosenstein says Andrew McCabe did not reveal @Comey‘s suspicions about @realDonaldTrump “for at least a week” after he became acting FBI Director. pic.twitter.com/48RXsPreGc — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) June 3, 2020

