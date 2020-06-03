https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/rod-rosenstein-testifies-senate-judiciary-committee-tosses-andrew-mccabe-bus-video/

Former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, the man who launched the fraudulent Mueller Special Investigation, is testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday morning.

After his opening statement Judiciary Chairman Senator Lindsey Graham asked Rosenstein about his decision appointing the Mueller Special Counsel.

Within the first few minutes Rosenstein tossed Andrew McCabe under the bus for “not being candid” with him (lying).

[embedded content]
