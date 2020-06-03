https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/rosenstein-admits-no-no-evidence-russian-collusion-august-2017-penned-second-scope-memo-expanding-mueller-investigation-video/

Former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday morning.

Rosenstein wrote a total of three scope memos giving Mueller permission to rove around unchecked in a fishing expedition to not only target Trump officials, but to play defense and cover up the Obama administration’s crimes.

On Wednesday, Rosenstein admitted under oath to Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham that there was no evidence of Russian collusion by August 2017.

Rosenstein penned his second scope memo in August 2017.

TRENDING: It’s a Cult: Thousands of Whites Grovel in Front of Blacks Begging For Forgiveness (VIDEO)

The August 2017 scope memo (released last month with redactions) revealed Mueller investigated Mike Flynn, a 3-star General and Trump’s National Security Advisor for the “crime” of “engaging in conversations with Russian government officials” during the Trump transition.

Flynn of course was already cleared by the FBI on January 4, 2017 when the field office found “no derogatory information” on Flynn and decided to close CROSSFIRE RAZOR.

And Rosenstein just admitted under oath that there was no evidence of Russian collusion by the time he expanded Mueller’s probe.

WATCH:

WATCH: Rod Rosenstein says he agrees with @LindseyGrahamSC that there was NO evidence of collusion in 2017. They continued the sham witch hunt anyway! pic.twitter.com/Z6vGLnpJIe — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 & get the APP (@TrumpWarRoom) June 3, 2020

Rosenstein also penned a 3rd scope memo is December of 2017 and it still hasn’t been released to the public.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

