We reported in October of 2019:

Conservative watchdog group Judicial Watch obtained 145 pages of former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein’s communications that reveal a very damning email Rosenstein sent to Robert Mueller.

Judicial Watch obtained the documents through a FOIA lawsuit (Judicial Watch v. U.S. Department of Justice (No. 1:19-cv-00481)).

In an email dated May 12, 2017, just 5 days before Mueller was appointed as special counsel, Rosenstein assured Robert Mueller that “The boss and his staff do not know about our discussions.”