Former DOJ DAG Rod Rosenstein was in front of the Senate this morning. During his testimony he was asked about his email to Robert Mueller where he wrote – “The Boss doesn’t know”
We reported in October of 2019:
Conservative watchdog group Judicial Watch obtained 145 pages of former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein’s communications that reveal a very damning email Rosenstein sent to Robert Mueller.
Judicial Watch obtained the documents through a FOIA lawsuit (Judicial Watch v. U.S. Department of Justice (No. 1:19-cv-00481)).
In an email dated May 12, 2017, just 5 days before Mueller was appointed as special counsel, Rosenstein assured Robert Mueller that “The boss and his staff do not know about our discussions.”
Today Rosenstein claims he was referring to Jeff Sessions and not President Trump:
Rosenstein claims he was referring to Jeff Sessions when he emailed ‘ the boss doesn’t know about us’ to Mueller – does anyone believe this? pic.twitter.com/1XKhFUZOLC
— Joe Hoft (@joehoft) June 3, 2020
Rosenstein cannot be trusted. He created the Mueller sham. He is corrupt!
