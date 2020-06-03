https://thehill.com/policy/national-security/500988-rosenstein-takes-fire-from-republicans-in-heated-testimony

Former Deputy Attorney General Rod RosensteinRod RosensteinWatch live: Rod Rosenstein testifies before Senate on Russia probe Rosenstein steps back into GOP crosshairs DOJ asks Supreme Court to block Democrats’ access to Mueller documents MORE on Wednesday stepped into the middle of a burgeoning political fight in the Senate over the investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election.

The hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee marked the first time Rosenstein has testified since resigning last year. It was an appearance that grew heated at times as senators grilled the former No. 2 Department of Justice (DOJ) official over the high-profile probe that dominated the first two years of Trump’s presidency.

During the more than three-hour-long hearing, GOP senators unloaded on Rosenstein — at times yelling — with questions about why he did not seek more information on the surveillance warrant applications on former Trump campaign aide Carter Page. Rosenstein, who oversaw the investigation after then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions Jefferson (Jeff) Beauregard SessionsSessions accepts ‘Fox News Sunday’ invitation to debate, Tuberville declines What you need to know about FBI official Dana Boente’s retirement Rosenstein steps back into GOP crosshairs MORE recused himself, signed off on the final warrant renewal.

“Why did you let this pile of partisan lies consume the country for two years?” Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzGOP senators dodge on treatment of White House protesters Houston police chief responds to Trump advice on protests: ‘Keep your mouth shut’ Trump’s vow to deploy military faces GOP pushback MORE (R-Texas) asked, at one point hitting the dais. “All of this was allowed to go forward under your leadership. … Either you were complicit in the wrongdoing, which I don’t believe was the case, or the performance of your duties was grossly negligent.”

Tensions only escalated from there.

Sen. Josh Hawley Joshua (Josh) David HawleyRepublicans turning against new round of ,200 rebate checks GOP senators dodge on treatment of White House protesters Rosenstein steps back into GOP crosshairs MORE (R-Mo.) pressed Rosenstein about his responsibilities in overseeing the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) application and asked him about being a “rubber stamp,” often interrupting Rosenstein’s responses.

Hawley at one point cut him off when he was trying to explain that he relied on information the FBI gathered, in which an agent swore under oath that the facts were correct, when signing off on a FISA application.

“I know, and that’s why you can’t be held responsible. Everyone at the FBI says they can’t be held responsible, and so at the end of the day, it’s nobody’s fault,” Hawley said.

Rosenstein held his ground, telling Hawley he was being “accountable” by showing up to testify.

“I’m here being chastised by you. … Yelling at me is not going to solve the problem,” Rosenstein said.

He also indicated that he would’ve made different decisions if he had all the relevant information at the time.

Rosenstein separately told Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamThe risks of staying in Afghanistan far outweigh the risk of withdrawal Republicans turning against new round of ,200 rebate checks Calls for police reform sparks divisions in Congress MORE (R-S.C.) that he would not have signed off on a final surveillance warrant application for Page if he had known the information that was uncovered in an investigation by the DOJ inspector general, who found 17 significant errors and omissions within the initial warrant application and the three renewals in 2016 and 2017.

While Inspector General Michael Horowitz was critical of DOJ leaders for allowing the errors to be made by teams under their supervision, he also noted in his report that Rosenstein and other department officials “did not have accurate and complete information at the time they approved them.”

While many of the Democrats at Wednesday’s hearing railed against the timing of the Republican-led probe during the coronavirus pandemic, Rosenstein also clashed with Democrats at times, both on the Mueller investigation and on unrelated matters.

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse Sheldon WhitehouseFederal judges should be allowed to be Federalist Society members Warren condemns ‘horrific’ Trump tweet on Minneapolis protests, other senators chime in IRS proposes guidance for expanded carbon capture tax credit MORE (D-R.I.) questioned Rosenstein on why the DOJ didn’t respond to questions for the record from members of the committee.

“There is a bin someplace at the FBI and the Department of Justice into which our questions get thrown,” Whitehouse said, lamenting the “incredible shrinking Judiciary Committee.”

Still, the appearance largely presented the former DOJ official, who has faced numerous Republican attacks, a chance to defend his record.

Rosenstein stood by his decision to name now-former special counsel Robert Mueller Robert (Bob) MuellerCNN’s Toobin warns McCabe is in ‘perilous condition’ with emboldened Trump CNN anchor rips Trump over Stone while evoking Clinton-Lynch tarmac meeting The Hill’s 12:30 Report: New Hampshire fallout MORE to lead the investigation, which in part examined whether members of the Trump campaign coordinated with Russia, as well as his role signing off on the FISA warrants.

At times, he challenged claims about the credibility of the probe.

Rosenstein rebuffed Sen. Chuck Grassley Charles (Chuck) Ernest GrassleyUSTR launches investigations into countries’ digital taxes Rosenstein steps back into GOP crosshairs Is Trump encouraging the world’s use of national security as stealth protectionism? MORE (R-Iowa), who asked if the so-called Steele dossier, controversial opposition research against then-candidate Trump, was included in the Page surveillance warrant applications.

“The Steele dossier was not in the FISA, was not submitted to the court. There is information from Steele that is in the application. … My understanding is that what is in the affidavits is verified,” Rosenstein told Grassley.

Rosenstein’s testimony marked the first public hearing to stem from Graham’s investigation into Crossfire Hurricane, the name for the FBI’s Russia investigation that ultimately did not find evidence that members of the Trump campaign conspired with Russia. Mueller did not make a determination either way on obstruction of justice.

GOP senators in particular want to scrutinize the FISA applications and the surveillance court that approves the secretive warrants used in national security investigations.

Republicans are ramping up their probes into decisions made by the Obama administration, months ahead of an election where Trump will face off against former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenPoll: Majority ‘sympathetic’ to protesters, disapprove of Trump’s response In a year like no other, we’ll hold the election of our lifetime The Hill’s Morning Report – Protesters’ defiance met with calls to listen MORE, the presumptive Democratic nominee.

Graham is scheduled to hold a vote in the Judiciary Committee on Thursday to authorize a subpoena for dozens of Obama-era officials, including former FBI Director James Comey James Brien ComeyRosenstein steps back into GOP crosshairs The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Trump tweets as tensions escalate across US This week: Senate reconvenes as protests roil nation amid pandemic MORE, former national security adviser Susan Rice, former CIA Director John Brennan John Owen BrennanThe Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Trump tweets as tensions escalate across US Trump asserts his power over Republicans Comey, Rice, Clapper among GOP senator’s targets for subpoenas amid Obama-era probe MORE, other FBI officials related to the probe and related documents.

The investigation is creating deep divisions on the committee, which has been the scene of high-profile confirmation fights for Trump nominees such as Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh Brett Michael KavanaughChief Justice Roberts wisely defers to California governor in church challenge Supreme Court rules immigrants who fear torture can appeal deportations in court It wasn’t just religious liberty that Chief Justice Roberts strangled MORE and Attorney General William Barr William Pelham BarrTrump shifting after threat to deploy troops: report The Hill’s Morning Report – Protesters’ defiance met with calls to listen GOP senators dodge on treatment of White House protesters MORE.

Those frustrations spilled out into public view on Wednesday, with several Democrats criticizing Graham during the hearing.

“It appears that Senate Republicans now plan to spend the next several months bolstering the president’s attack on the Russia investigation and his Democratic nominee, Democrat Joe Biden,” said Sen. Dianne Feinstein Dianne Emiel FeinsteinGraham announces hearing on police use of force after George Floyd killing Frustration builds in key committee ahead of Graham subpoena vote The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Major space launch today; Trump feuds with Twitter MORE (Calif.), the top Democrat on the panel.

Republicans are increasingly skeptical of Mueller’s 22-month probe and the FBI investigation that predated it, aligning themselves with Trump and his allies who have characterized the investigations as a “witch hunt.”

Horowitz has testified that the probe was adequately predicated and that he found no testimonial or documentary evidence of political bias or other improper motivation driving the FBI’s decision to open the Russia investigation. Such a conclusion, however, undercuts the arguments made by Trump and his allies about the impropriety of the investigation.

Rosenstein also defended Mueller and his team on Wednesday, saying he was “fairly confident that the political bias did not enter into that investigation.”

He separately told Feinstein that while he could understand Trump’s “frustration,” he does “not believe the investigation was a hoax.”

