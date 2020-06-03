https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/drew-brees-kneel-national-anthem-nfl/2020/06/03/id/970458

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees reiterated his stance opposing those who kneel during the playing of the national anthem and took more heat from fellow athletes.

“I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country,” Brees told Yahoo Sports in a video interview. “Let me just tell you what I see or what I feel when the national anthem is played and when I look at the flag of the United States.”

Brees’ comments come following riots that have erupted in several cities since the death of a black man in police custody in Minneapolis on Memorial Day. A video of a white arresting police officer restraining the suspect, George Floyd, face down with his knee on Floyd’s neck has sparked accusations the death was racially motivated.

They drew fire from NBA All-Star LeBron James, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and teammate Michael Thomas.

“He don’t know no better,” Thomas wrote on his Twitter account. “We don’t care if you don’t agree and whoever else how about that.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

