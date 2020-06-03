https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/satan-laughing-us-riots-says-coach-tony-dungy/

(FOX NEWS) — Hall of Fame coach Tony Dungy said the answers to America’s current divisions are found in the church, urging, “We can’t be silent.”

Dungy, the first black head coach to win a Super Bowl, made the comments after driving with his wife, Lauren, thinking and praying about how to respond to protests following the death in Minneapolis of George Floyd, which devolved into riots and looting.

“Today we are a divided country,” Dungy wrote in a lengthy post. “We’re divided racially, politically and socio-economically. And Satan is laughing at us because that is exactly what he wants. Dysfunction, mistrust and hatred help his kingdom flourish.”

