Sean Spicer, host of Newsmax TV’s “Spicer & Co.,’’ will conduct an exclusive interview with President Donald Trump Wednesday.

The one-on-one sitdown will air tonight at 6 p.m. ET and re-air at 9 p.m. on the Newsmax TV network, now in 70 million cable homes. [Note: Find Newsmax TV on your cable system – Click Here]

Spicer, who was Trump’s White House press secretary and is a New York Times bestselling author, will talk to his former boss about the personal impact the Presidency and crises like the coronavirus and the George Floyd protests have had on him and his family.

Spicer will also grill the President on a variety of hot-button issues including:

The violent protests that have rocked the U.S. since the death of George Floyd

The ongoing U.S. response to the global coronavirus pandemic

Social media and it’s increasing censorship of the right

How Trump’s reelection campaign is shaping up against Joe Biden

How being commander in chief has changed him as a person

Spicer, who’s quickly become one of television’s top political talk hosts, is known for his candid, no-holds-barred questioning of politicians and pundits.

His session with Trump will be the first time a former White House press secretary has interviewed their former boss as a sitting president.

“President Trump doesn’t mince words — and neither do I. You can expect an eye-opening conversation that’s going to make headlines,’’ Spicer said.

Newsmax TV debuted “Spicer & Co.’’ in March with Spicer and co-host Lyndsay Keith leading a rabble-rousing panel of Washington insiders, journalists, and power brokers in analyzing top headlines from the Beltway and beyond.

The Washington-based program broadcasts weekdays from studios near the White House and is exclusive to Newsmax TV.

Newsmax TV has become America’s fastest-growing cable news channel targeting Baby Boomers with a heartland perspective.

The channel provides 12 hours of original news content daily with programming focused on breaking news and analysis. In addition to Spicer and Keith, the Newsmax lineup includes shows with Greg Kelly, Chris Salcedo, Howie Carr, Herman Cain, Michelle Malkin, Alan Dershowitz, Alison Maloni, Mike Huckabee, John Bachman, and Nancy Brinker, famed founder of the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure, among others.

