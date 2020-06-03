https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/rick-scott-cold-war-buy-american-xi-jinping/2020/06/03/id/970450

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., told Newsmax TV on Wednesday that Chinese President Xi Jinping has decided to “create another Cold War,” accusing China of stealing American jobs, technology and lying about the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

Scott told “Greg Kelly Reports” the United States must adopt a “buy American” policy to fight China’s increasingly belligerent behavior.

“They’re clearly our adversary,” said Scott, who served as governor of Florida from 2011 to 2019. “I think Xi has decided to be our adversary and create another Cold War. We have to remember, China is a communist country, run by the Communist Party.

“Xi is not a duly elected president. He is the secretary general of the Communist Party of China. They’re stealing our jobs, our technology; they’re taking away basic rights from Hong Kong citizens; they lied to us about the [coronavirus] pandemic; they have a million people in prison for their religion; they’re militarizing the South China Sea.

“They are our adversary.”

Scott also said he will be leading an investigation as a member of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee into the World Health Organization regardless of the declaration by President Donald Trump the United States will cut ties with the United Nations agency.

“We’re going to find out what happened,” Scott said. “Clearly, they weren’t a benefit to us, but all this money we’ve been putting in it didn’t help us at all, right? They didn’t forewarn us. As a matter of fact, they lied to us, and it caused our response to be slower because they lied to us.

“They said there was no human-to-human transmission, when they knew there was.”

Important: See Newsmax TV now carried in 70 million cable homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, or Find More Cable Systems – Click Here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

