https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/snapchat-trump-discover-posts/2020/06/03/id/970434

Snapchat has halted inclusion of President Donald Trump’s posts on its Discover page of selected content, declaring it “will not amplify voices who incite racial violence and injustice.”

The decision was made over the weekend with Snap CEO Evan Spiegel alerting employees Sunday in a memo – which did not mention Trump by name – that the company “simply cannot promote accounts in America that are linked to people who incite racial violence, whether they do so on or off our platform,” several media outlets including USA Today reported.

Axios reported that Snap did not indicate which, if any, policies Trump violated on its platform.The move comes only days after Trump moved to strip internet companies of some of their liability protection from libel suits for content posted to the sites by users.

An executive order directed federal agencies to modify the way a law that gives social media platforms protection is implemented if the company exercises editorial control over what is posted.

That came after Twitter labeled two of Trump’s posts as “potentially misleading” while not taking similar action against other politicians, government officials or foreign governments.

The decision was in contrast to Facebook, whose CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Trump’s posts will remain on its site.

“I know many people are upset that we’ve left the President’s posts up, but our position is that we should enable as much expression as possible unless it will cause imminent risk of specific harms or dangers spelled out in clear policies,” Zuckerberg said.

Trump’s posts will remain available for viewing on Snapchat, just not on the page that is chosen by editors.

“We will not amplify voices who incite racial violence and injustice by giving them free promotion on Discover,” Snap said in its statement. “Racial violence and injustice have no place in our society and we stand together with all who seek peace, love, equality, and justice in America.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

