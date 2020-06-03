https://www.dailywire.com/news/snapchat-will-stop-promoting-trumps-content

Snapchat has decided to take a policy closer to Twitter regarding President Trump’s content in its Discover section, saying it helps to “amplify voices who incite racial violence.”

According to NBC News, the platform’s Discover section shows “content from news organizations, brands, celebrities and sometimes politicians.”

In a statement, Snapchat said that any account that incites “racial violence” will not be welcome on its platform.

“We are not currently promoting the president’s content on Snapchat’s Discover platform,” the company said. “We will not amplify voices who incite racial violence and injustice by giving them free promotion on Discover. Racial violence and injustice have no place in our society and we stand together with all who seek peace, love, equality, and justice in America.”

More from NBC News:

The latest posts to Trump’s Snapchat feature were the last few words of Trump’s statement from the Rose Garden on Monday afternoon. In his address, he claimed to have “strongly recommended to every governor to deploy the National Guard in sufficient numbers that we dominate the streets.” The Snapchat post then features a news clip of Trump walking from the Rose Garden to St. John’s Episcopal Church. The next Snapchat post shows the president holding up a bible in front of the church.

Last week, Twitter decided to start providing fact checks and warnings that Trump’s content violates the company’s rules. In response to Snapchat’s recent shift in policy, Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale said on Wednesday that the company is trying to rig the 2020 election and that CEO Evan Spiegel “would rather promote extreme left riot videos and encourage their users to destroy America than share the positive words of unity, justice, and law and order from our President.”

“Snapchat hates that so many of their users watch the President’s content and so they are actively engaging in voter suppression,” he said. “If you’re a conservative, they do not want to hear from you, they do not want you to vote. They view you as a deplorable and they do not want you to exist on their platform.”

Last week, President Trump signed an executive order aiming to change a federal law that shields social media companies from being sued for content published on their platforms, arguing that those companies have an implicit bias against conservatives.

“The order also seeks to channel complaints about political bias to the Federal Trade Commission, an agency that the White House has asked to probe whether tech companies’ content-moderation policies are in keeping with their pledges of neutrality,” The Washington Post reported. “The order additionally created a council in cooperation with state attorneys general to probe allegations of censorship based on political views. And it tasked federal agencies with reviewing their spending on social media advertising.”

The Daily Wire, headed by bestselling author and popular podcast host Ben Shapiro, is a leading provider of conservative news, cutting through the mainstream media’s rhetoric to provide readers the most important, relevant, and engaging stories of the day. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

