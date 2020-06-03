https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/didnt-rubber-stamp-didnt-read-hawley-brings-fire-rosenstein-crumbles-stutters-called-mo-senator-video/

Former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, the man who launched the fraudulent Mueller Special Investigation, is testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday morning.

The Democrats were only there to spread lies and the uninformed GOP Senators were mostly useless.

But Senator Josh Hawley brought the heat!

Senator Hawley (R-MO) pushed Rosenstein into a corner when he nailed him for rubber-stamping the FISA warrant against President Trump.

Does anyone actually believe Rod Rosenstein did not read over a FISA warrant to spy on the United States President during his first year in office based on ZERO evidence of wrongdoing? Rosenstein was the acting AG of the DOJ at the time after Jeff Sessions abdicated his duties to his underling.

Rosenstein could only stutter through his answer because he didn’t have one.

Rod is obviously corrupt as hell – something we knew before today’s hearing.

