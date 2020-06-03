https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/oath-former-deputy-ag-rosenstein-denies-ever-discussed-removing-president-trump-using-25th-amendment-vide/

Former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, the man who launched the fraudulent Mueller Special Investigation, is testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday morning.

It took loopy Democrat Senator Mazie Hirono to ask Rosenstein about the reports that he discussed wearing a wire to spy on President Trump and that he discussed using the 25th Amendment to remove President Trump from office.

That tells you all you need to know about the GOP senators today.

Rosenstein answered that he NEVER discussed removing President Trump using the 25th Amendment.

Hirono: Did you suggest or hint at recording Trump?

Rosenstein: I have never in any way said the president be removed {laughing} the idea that I was involved in a conspiracy against the President is laughable. pic.twitter.com/34pV7vKtDM — . Mike Spike (@ZubSpike) June 3, 2020

However, back September 2019 memos penned by then-Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe and released to Judicial Watch revealed then-Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein began plotting Trump’s removal shortly after FBI Director Comey was fired. McCabe’s 2-page memo detailed a “contemporaneous recollection” of a meeting McCabe had with Rosenstein on May 16, 2017 — Just one day before Rosenstein appointed Robert Mueller as special counsel to investigate ‘Trump-Russia collusion.’

McCabe detailed how Rosenstein offered to wear a wire into the Oval Office “to collect additional evidence on the president’s true intentions.”

Obviously, somebody is lying.

Either McCabe or Rosenstein or both of the deep state actors.

If the GOP Senators were worth their salt they would have asked Rosenstein about this memo.

