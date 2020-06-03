https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/victoria-taft/2020/06/03/someone-should-send-cnns-chris-cuomo-a-copy-of-the-constitution-stat-n487429

What CNN host Chris Cuomo lacks in brains he makes up in passion and enthusiasm. And on Tuesday night, the host of “Cuomo Prime Time” was passionately and enthusiastically flat wrong – and worse, dangerous.

The CNN host encouraged violence – rioters, looters, killers – by encouraging more of the violent protests. Really.

First off, Cuomo failed to distinguish between rioters and legitimate protesters. He encouraged both while, at the same time, represented that people who decry the violence ignore injustice.

Now too many see the protests as the problem. No, the problem is what forced your fellow citizens to take to the streets: persistent, poisonous inequities and injustice.

Now behold the statement by the law school graduate-turned-national cable show host.

And please, show me where it says protesters are supposed to be polite and peaceful. Because I can show you that outraged citizens are what made the country what she is and led to any major milestone. To be honest, this is not a tranquil time.

Steve Guest, who’s the GOP rapid response director, immediately caught the problem.

NN’s Chris Cuomo: “Please, show me where it says protesters are supposed to be polite and peaceful.” As riots and looting have broken out in cities across the country, this is the message the brother of New York governor Andrew Cuomo shares at the top of his show.

CNN's Chris Cuomo: "Please, show me where it says protesters are supposed to be polite and peaceful." As riots and looting have broken out in cities across the country, this is the message the brother of New York governor Andrew Cuomo shares at the top of his show.

Did you see the problem?

The First Amendment to the United States Constitution is explicit.

Amendment I Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.

As Joe Biden would say, “C’mon, maaaan!”* And many people, such as Rich Lowry of National Review, torched him.

Old line: the protests are mostly peaceful New line: who says protests have to be peaceful?

Old line: the protests are mostly peaceful New line: who says protests have to be peaceful?

Donald Trump Jr. pointed to the case of the black police captain, David Dorn who was killed by rioters, to deliver a jab to the host.

Here’s @CNN’s @ChrisCuomo carrying water for violent criminals burning down communities and saying that he doesn’t think protests are supposed to be “peaceful.” Imagine saying that less than a day since Captain David Dorn was killed in cold blood by looters? Truly disgusting.

Here's @CNN's @ChrisCuomo carrying water for violent criminals burning down communities and saying that he doesn't think protests are supposed to be "peaceful." Imagine saying that less than a day since Captain David Dorn was killed in cold blood by looters? Truly disgusting.

In case you are confused about the First Amendment, White House spokeswoman and attorney Kayleigh McEnany spelled it out for all the aspiring Chris Cuomos plying their trade in the White House press corps today.

@PressSec: “The 1st Amd does not give anyone the right to riot. The 1st Amd does not give anyone the right to loot. The 1st Amd doesn’t give anyone the right to burn down buildings. … The 1st Amd, however, does give you the right to peaceably assemble.”

.@PressSec: "The 1st Amd does not give anyone the right to riot. The 1st Amd does not give anyone the right to loot. The 1st Amd doesn't give anyone the right to burn down buildings. … The 1st Amd, however, does give you the right to peaceably assemble."

Cuomo has also said that the U.S. Constitution doesn’t protect “hate speech,” which is patently untrue, though he ardently wishes it were otherwise.

You’d think that a person – a person who graduated from law school – who makes his living as a TV host, whose very speech is protected under the First Amendment, would know better.

Could someone please get this man a copy of the Constitution?

