The son of a retired St. Louis police captain who was killed during looting that was sparked by the death of a Minneapolis man sent a message to the suspect.

David Dorn, 77, was shot and killed as looters broke into Lee’s Pawn Shop and Jewelry. The incident was reportedly streamed via Facebook Live.

“The person who pulled the trigger, my message to them would just simply be, just step back from what you’re doing. Know the real reason that you are protesting. Let’s do it in a positive manner,” his son, Brian Powell, told Fox2Now on Wednesday. “We don’t have to go out and loot and do all the other things.”

His brother informed Powell at 4 a.m. on the day of their father’s death. The suspect who is believed to be responsible in Dorn’s death was captured on Wednesday, said police.

Our highest respect to the family of David Dorn, a Great Police Captain from St. Louis, who was viciously shot and killed by despicable looters last night. We honor our police officers, perhaps more than ever before. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/0ouUpoJEQ4 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2020

“They called him ‘Cap.’ That was the Cap. That was the Cap, everybody knows that was him,” Powell said of his father, who had worked for decades in the St. Louis Police Department.

“He couldn’t stay retired. My dad is that kind of person—he believed in black and blue,” he added. “Police work ran through his veins.”

Powell noted that Dorn would have shown empathy toward his assailant if he were alive.

“My dad, he is a forgiving soul. So he would have forgiven that person and try to talk to them because he was real big on trying to talk to youth and mentoring young people as well,” he said. “He was trying to get them on the straight and narrow and everything.”

The Ethical Society of Police, a St. Louis black officers fraternal organization, wrote on Twitter that Dorn was “the type of brother that would’ve given his life to save them if he had to.”

President Donald Trump also weighed in on his killing, saying that “we honor our police officers, perhaps more than ever before.”

A local official said he apparently witnessed Dorn’s death on Facebook.

“I just seen a man die on live man! Smh,” state Rep. Rasheen Aldridge said on Facebook, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “Very traumatized right now,” he told the news outlet.

Dorn’s wife told the paper that her husband was a friend of the pawn shop’s owner and worked for him.

