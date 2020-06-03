https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/soros-backed-st-louis-circuit-attorney-releases-rioters-looters-jail-without-charges-following-mondays-mass-rioting/

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner released ALL of the rioters and looters captured this week in the criminal Black Lives Matter – Antifa protests in St. Louis.

This was after 4 police officers were shot and one retired police captain was killed in the street on Facebook live.

Missouri state Attorney General Eric Schmitt was shocked by the move.

In a stunning development, our office has learned that every single one of the St. Louis looters and rioters arrested were released back onto the streets by local prosecutor Kim Gardner. pic.twitter.com/tMZVAyHssw — Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) June 3, 2020

This is nothing new for Circuit Attorney Gardner.

She has a long trail of corrupt and criminal actions.

Far left billionaire George Soros has been systematically targeting district attorney races throughout the United States. Several of his candidates have already won. His goal is to create havoc in communities.

In St. Louis City far left lunatic Kim Gardner took money from Soros in her race for St. Louis Circuit Attorney.

Soros funded PAC even released an ad in support of this far left and unqualified nutcase.

Kim Gardner won her election and is wreaking havoc on the city of St. Louis circuit attorney’s office.

Kim Gardner is so intolerable that two dozen attorneys and more than one-third of the trial lawyers left the office when she was hired. And this is a Democrat dominated office.

In early January St. Louis Police arrested a drug dealer in possession of over 1,000 highly addictive opiate pills and more than $30,000 in cash.

The St. Louis police officers also got a confession from their suspect.

But when investigators brought their evidence to Gardner’s Circuit Attorney’s office in downtown St. Louis the attorneys REFUSED to press charges against the dealer and handed the police report back to the officers!

The entire event was captured on video!

Gardner didn’t care.

She continues to allow violent criminals to walk free in St. Louis.

Soros-Backed St. Louis Circuit Attorney Releases All Rioters and Looters from Jail Without Charges Following Monday's Mass Rioting

