Sorry America. We hate to break it to you but you’ve been had. Those horrible projections made about the coronavirus, were wrong – way wrong.

We’re not saying that the elderly were not at risk. We never did. If New York, New Jersey, Michigan and other Democrat led states would have protected their elderly in the same manner as Republican-led Florida, then you would never had seen the death tolls in those states that you did. By forcing coronavirus infected individuals into the elderly homes, the leaders of states like New York murdered the elderly in those institutions.

What we are saying is that the leader of the WHO and Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx scared the hell out of the American people, created a panic and pushed for lockdowns and social distancing that saved little if any life but killed the US economy.

The WHO

We were first to report that the Director General of the WHO on March 3, 2020 a set off the panic with his highly flawed statement:

While many people globally have built up immunity to seasonal flu strains, COVID-19 is a new virus to which no one has immunity. That means more people are susceptible to infection, and some will suffer severe disease. Globally, about 3.4% of reported COVID-19 cases have died. By comparison, seasonal flu generally kills far fewer than 1% of those infected.

This statement caused a global panic. We, however, knew it was wrong and we wrote about it on March 17, 2020. Here is the video of Dr. Ghebreyesus’s remarks.

We were the first to report that the WHO leader’s coronavirus death rate number of 3.4% was false.

It was not accurate! Here is a summary of what we reported:

The Gateway Pundit reported, that the coronavirus fatality rate reported by the liberal mainstream media was completely inaccurate and the actual rate more like a typical seasonal flu – the media was lying again.

The false reporting of the coronavirus fatality rate at 3.4% by the media started with the statements made by the WHO in early March.

Here’s a summary of our analysis proving the Director General’s statement was very misleading and materially false:



N/A – not available

1. The fatality rate of the coronavirus as presented by the WHO was based on current data available of known positive cases and known deaths.

Oftentimes estimates have to be made because data is just not yet available. The Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, used the fatality rate of known coronavirus cases and used this as his prediction of eventual mortality rate. This was a faulty assumption. Estimates usually involve obtaining information that is available and making estimates on what is not. We cannot tell the future but we can make educated guesses based on information available. This is what was done with the coronavirus because this exact virus was new to scientists.

2. The “estimated” rate for this year’s seasonal flu is 0.1%.

As The Gateway Pundit reported earlier, according to CDC numbers, in the US in the 2019-2020 flu season, there were 222,552 confirmed cases of the flu from testing and an estimated 36 million flu cases in the United States. There were 22,000 estimated deaths from the flu (via the CDC).

Note that the number of deaths and confirmed cases (through testing) of the flu in the US are based on actual data. The number of individuals who contracted the flu is an estimate. There is no way to know who had the flu in the US because many cases are not severe and people do not have a test done to confirm they had the flu. They believe their symptoms are minor and go on with their normal lives thinking they had a cold or something similar. Because of this, the CDC estimates and they estimated 36 million people had the flu in this past flu season.

The rate of the number of individuals who died from the flu to the number of individuals who were estimated to have had the flu is 0.1% (22,552 / 36 million). This is an estimate and the amount used above by the Director General of the WHO.



However, comparing the rate of individuals who died from the flu to the number of individuals who were confirmed to have had the flu is around 10% (22,000/ 222,552) much higher than the actual estimated rate of 0.1%. This is based on actual data similar to the rate for the coronavirus above.

3. Estimates between the flu and the coronavirus by the WHO did not compare ‘apples to apples’.

The fatality rate that is commonly referred to in the media for the coronavirus back in March was 3.4% from the WHO. This number was based on confirmed cases of people with the coronavirus.

The flu fatality rate provided by the CDC of 0.1% includes estimated number of individuals who had the flu (36,000,000). This rate includes an estimate of all the people who contracted the flu, most who were not tested for the flu.

The fatality rate for the coronavirus does not include those who had the coronavirus but were not sick enough to seek medical attention. This is why the flu fatality rate is 0.1% and the coronavirus fatality rate is 3.4%!

The two rates are like comparing apples to oranges. By doing so the coronavirus fatality rate was overstated when compared to the flu. The WHO and liberal media created a worldwide crisis and panic by falsely comparing the two numbers!

4. Those most at risk from the coronavirus are the elderly and sick (similar to the flu).

Similar to the flu, those most at risk of dying from the coronavirus are the elderly and the sick. The average age for those who died from the coronavirus in Italy is 81 years old. This is consistent around the world. Those under age 10 were rarely affected by this virus.

The sick and those with co-morbidities are also at a higher risk similar to the flu. Current data shows that if you have no pre-existing conditions, your fatality rate if you contract the coronavirus is .9% and that includes the elderly.

We were attacked for our reporting and ridiculed by the far-left for “downplaying the danger of the spread of [the] coronavirus in the US.” But we were right. Thank God President Trump sees the WHO for what it is and announced plans to no longer donate to the WHO on an annual basis.



Doctors Fauci and Birx

Doctors Fauci and Birx were next to push ridiculous and highly exaggerated mortality rates related to the coronavirus:

** Dr. Tony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx used the Imperial College Model to persuade President Trump to lock down the ENTIRE US ECONOMY.

** The fraudulent model predicted 2.2 million American deaths from the coronavirus pandemic

** The authors of the Imperial College Model shared their findings with the White House Coronavirus task force in early March

** Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx then met with President Trump privately and urged him to shut down the US economy and destroy the record Trump economy based on this model

** A new critique of the Imperial College Model finds the study is “completely unusable for scientific purposes” — The Imperial College study is a complete sham

** Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx pushed a garbage model on the White House and the American public and destroyed the US economy

As reported weeks ago — in mid April Dr. Fauci admitted that it was he and Dr. Birx who persuaded President Trump to lock down the US economy knowing the massive destruction this would cause in jobs, lives and commerce.

President admitted that during a press conference in April that “two very smart people” came into his office and urged him to lock down the economy or 2.2 million Americans would die from the China virus.

But President Trump did not say who those “two very smart people” were.

President Trump: The big projection being that 2.2 million people would die if we did nothing. That was another decision we made, close it up. That was a big decision that we made. Two very smart people walked into my office and said listen these are your alternatives. And that was a projection of 1.5 to 2.2 million people would die if we didn’t close it up. That’s a lot of people.

Dr. Fauci later admitted he persuaded the president to shut down and kill off the US economy.

The numbers now show that if you are under 60, the mortality rate is similar or less than that of the flu. It looks like the coronavirus panic was a scam.



And for the United States, daily cases are down ~30% since peak in early April while daily deaths are down over 50%. pic.twitter.com/9DHaInWuDh — James Todaro, MD (@JamesTodaroMD) June 3, 2020

The Italians also think the entire coronavirus thing was a scam:

Enraged Italians Abandon Masks, Denounce Pandemic As Scam | Zero Hedge https://t.co/D8pH1p0NHv

Who else questions the PLANDEMIC?@csthetruth — Charles Ortel (@CharlesOrtel) June 3, 2020

The WHO, Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx created this global panic and caused the global economic meltdown.

We have no idea yet on the suffering they caused Americans or the damage they caused foreign economies who followed their flawed models and economic lockdowns.

They were wrong. They knew it. Although the economy is already on the mend, t his is enough to cause massive riots – oh wait…



